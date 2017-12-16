Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Struggling With ‘Anger & Embarrassment’ After Scandal

Matt Lauer’s wife Annette Roque is having a difficult time since her husband’s sexual misconduct allegations and sadly feels upset and ashamed. Get EXCLUSIVE details here.

Matt Lauer‘s firing from NBC after being accused of sexual misconduct has left his wife, Annette Roque, 51, filled with embarrassment and anger. “Annette has been struggling with anger and embarrassment since Matt‘s firing,” a source close to Matt shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “She is desperate to move on from the marriage and heal from the scandal that has rocked her family. For now however, Annette is doing what she feels is best for her kids and that is putting on a brave face while carrying on through at least the holiday season as a family together. Annette is making the bold decision, as hard as it has been on her, not to leave Matt right now.” See photos of Matt and Annette during their marriage here.

It isn’t surprising that Annette would feel the way she does after everything that’s happened. Although she’s trying to do what’s best for her kids, recent reports of 59-year-old Matt’s intentions concerning the marriage haven’t been the best. Since the shocking scandal, the estranged couple have only been seen out together when they are spending time with their kids. With the holidays quickly approaching, it’s only natural that they would want to spend time together as a family.

Holidays can’t help the new accusations coming out against Matt though. Addie Zinone (née Collins), 41, a former production assistant of the Today Show recently added to the current drama concerning the former news anchor when she confessed that they allegedly had a consensual sexual encounter in his office back in 2000 when she was just 24-years-old.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Annette’s feelings after Matt’s scandal? Tell us here.