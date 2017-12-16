Lorenzen Wright: Ex-Wife Of NBA Star Charged & Arrested 7 Years After His Gruesome Murder

Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra Wright has been charged with first degree-murder in connection with his killing. Read all the shocking details here!

Sherra Wright, the ex-wife of murdered NBA star Lorenzen Wright, 35, was arrested in Riverside, California on Dec. 15 in connection with his death seven years after his passing. She has since been charged with first-degree murder. Sherra had previously told police that she was the last to person to have seen Lorenzen and according to an affidavit, she observed him leaving her home with money and a drug box on Jul. 18, 2010. In addition, she claimed she heard her ex-husband tell someone on the phone that he was going to “flip something for $110,000” and then saw him leave with an unidentified man in a car. On Jul. 19, Wright’s cell phone called 911 and before the call was dropped, the 911 dispatcher heard what sounded like gunshots. Dispatchers didn’t alert authorities because they were uncertain the phone call came from their jurisdiction.

On Jul. 28 2010, Lorenzen’s body was found in a swampy field outside Memphis 10 days after he had been reported missing by his mother. He had been shot numerous times, as bullet fragments were found in his head, chest and right forearm. The investigation had been complicated because the summer heat had deteriorated Lorenzen’s body. In an interview with Commercial Appeal, Lorenzen’s mom Deborah Marion said she believes that her son’s $1 million life insurance policy may have motivated Sherra to allegedly murder Lorenzen.

In addition to Sherra’s arrest, Billy Turner, 47, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Lorenzen’s death. He is being held on $1 million and hasn’t entered any plea yet. Our hearts continue to go out to Lorenzen’s family and friends.

