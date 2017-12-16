Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless To Nail The Invisible Box Challenge & Fans Are Shook

OMG! Justin Bieber looked sexier than ever when he tried out the invisible box challenge in a Dec. 15 video he posted to Instagram. Check out his shirtless attempt here!

Justin Bieber, 23, took to his Instagram story on Dec. 15 to try out the latest internet trend, the invisible box challenge, and he sure did impress us! The hunky singer went shirtless and showed off his tattoos in the video while pretending to put down an invisible box and stepping over it with ease. The whole goal of the clever trick is to film yourself and give people the illusion that you’re stepping on and then off a box that’s not really there. Justin whistles throughout the clip and doesn’t miss a beat as he shows off his ankle strength and pulls off one of the most talked about attempts at the challenge! Check out some of Justin’s sexiest shirtless pics here!

As Justin’s invisible box post reached more and more views, fans just couldn’t hold back their enthusiasm for the “Let Me Love You” singer. “You can’t have millions of dollars, be a cultural icon AND be able to do the invisible box challenge. You have to choose one, sorry,” one follower jokingly tweeted. Other followers expressed their impressiveness by saying he successfully nailed it while another simply asked how he was able to do the tough feat.

When Justin’s not taking the time to do internet challenges, he’s doing other shirtless things like decorating his Christmas tree. He recently posted a hotter than ever video of himself standing on a chair and hanging ornaments onto his very tall tree while the classic song, “Jingle Bell Rock” played in the background. Justin seems to love getting in the holiday spirit and although we’re not sure what his holiday plans are just yet, he has been seen spending time with his dad recently. Perhaps they’re planning a family Christmas? We’ll just have to wait and see!

@justinbieber you can't have have millions of dollars, be a cultural icon AND be able to do the invisible box challenge. You have to choose one, sorry. Don't @ me — Pat Charmel (@PatCmel) December 16, 2017

Still wondering how the hell Tom Holland and Justin Bieber did the freaking invisible box challenge… HOW??!! — Spidey✨ (@NerdyNicky3) December 16, 2017

okay so @justinbieber just successfully did the invisible box challenge — Josyl (@Josylblehh) December 15, 2017

Invisible box, justin Bieber is actually nail it — Sebastian Yogi (@yogisuckseeds) December 16, 2017

