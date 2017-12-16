Ready for take off! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted jetting out of town together! See the pic!

Looks like we know what Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, have in mind for the days leading up to the holidays! The adorable pair were spotted boarding a private jet together in Van Vuys, CA! Considering how bundled up they were, it’s a safe bet they are headed somewhere a wee bit chilly! But that just makes getting cozy together all the more fun! Head here to take a look back at Selena and Justin’s cutest moments together!

The Biebs was sporting a blue-and-grey winter coat while his ladylove chose a black, full-length coat for their trip. Also, they appeared to be traveling fairly light. Justin was only carting along a single bag. Could this be a impromptu romantic getaway before the holidays? We’d certainly like to think so! Also, we gotta mention that Justin looked overjoyed while taking Sel to the plane!

Maybe this trip has something to do with all those engagement reports that keep circulating! Word has it, the pair really want to win over Selena’s mother Mandy Teefy, who isn’t too keen on letting Justin back into their family. Their solution? To get married…in secret. Mandy “has warned Selena that she’ll never welcome [Justin] into the family. So since both Justin and Selena want the wedding to be drama-free, without any protests or interventions, they’ve decided to marry in secret,” a source told Life & Style Magazine.

“Selena is scared to share her happy news,” the insider added. Her mom “has never forgiven Justin for the way he’s treated Selena over the years. Selena is feeling slightly sad that she’s keeping the wedding a secret from those closest to her, but she’s thrilled to be walking down the aisle.” Maybe they’re headed somewhere secluded to celebrate their upcoming nuptials? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, where are YOU hoping Jelena is headed right now? Let us know in the comments section below!