Chris Brown Makes Epic Surprise Appearance At Georgia School & Donates $50K

Chris Brown, 28, made the holiday season a little brighter for students at Colombia Middle School in Decatur, Georgia on Dec. 15 when he unexpectedly showed up for a performance and an unbelievable $50, 000 donation. The singer dressed casual in a tracksuit and shades when he brought his crew along to help surprise the school’s attendees in the gymnasium. One teacher was touchingly brought to tears through her excitement as Chris hugged her, according to DailyMail. The talented star also showed off his dance moves during the appearance as the students and faculty cheered him on. Check out more pics of Chris Brown here!

Chris showed up at the school in the midst of promoting his new deluxe album, Heartbreak On a Full Moon, which was released the same day. It includes 12 new tracks in addition to the 45 songs that were already included on the non-deluxe version of the album released back in Oct. Many of the tracks reflect personal moments in Chris’ life over the last few years and it has allowed him to be open with fans about the struggles he’s had to endure in the past. The documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, which he released earlier this year, also allowed him to do the same thing.

When he’s not in full music mode, Chris is often spending time with his daughter, Royalty, 2. He recently caused some controversy on social media after sharing a video of her cuddling with a pet monkey that he got for her as a gift. Many followers didn’t think he should be trying to domesticate a wild animal and should have gotten a more traditional pet like a dog or cat.

Congrats to Columbia Middle School @chrisbrown donated a $50,000 check🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qCcAfL0A4A — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) December 15, 2017

