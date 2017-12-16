Jealous Boyfriend, 26, Found Guilty Of Assaulting GF After Making Her Walk The Street Naked

A jealous boyfriend who kicked his ex-girlfriend to the curb and filmed her walking naked has been convicted of assault. Read about the shocking case here!

Well, this is enough to make anyone’s skin crawl. As Jason Melo, 26, was being convicted by a New York Supreme Court jury of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, he was seen nonchalantly smirking. Not only did he force his ex-girlfriend to walk naked in public after finding explicit texts she was sending to other men, he recorded the whole affair, sent the video to friends and bragged about it. He even tried to allegedly profit from the video, too. Jason was found guilty of coercion in the first degree, assault in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment in the second degree. Check out the disgusting video he recorded below.

On top of degrading the victim, he allegedly threatened her and even menacingly swung a stone Buddha statue at her. While he was busy recording her walking naked, their 2-month-old was unattended in their apartment. In the two-minute clip jurors saw, Jason yanked the towel the victim was wearing down, and said, “Take off your towel! Co-operate b*tch. Show what you are, so pretty and so great. She’s a tart. Let’s go. Let’s go. Say hi to the camera and say why you’re doing this.” And the verbal insults kept coming. Jason yelled, “Pay the price for your shame! You’re going to pay the price for being a whore. Since you’re a whore, you’re going to pay like a whore.”

For his top count, felony coercion, Jason could face up to seven years in jail for his heinous actions.

