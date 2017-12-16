Angelina Jolie Dazzles In Glamorous Strapless Gown After Dinner Date With Her Kids

Who needs a coat when you look like Angelina Jolie? The actress flashed some skin in the chilly NYC night, stepping out in an elegant strapless gown after attending a UN dinner with her kids!

If “giving someone the cold shoulder” looked as beautiful as Angelina Jolie, 42, did on Dec. 15, then it wouldn’t be so bad. The First They Killed My Father director stepped out into the cold December air in a form-fitting strapless black gown after attending the 2017 U.N. Correspondents Association Awards at Cipriani Wall Street, according to Just Jared. The outfit showed off not just her killer figure, but the numerous tattoos adorning her back and shoulders. A pair of glamorous gloves made sure Angie’s fingers didn’t get frostbite while she signed some autographs. How nice.

The black-tie event honored the winners of the 22nd UNCA annual awards, “for the best print, broadcast and electronic media coverage of the United Nations, U.N. agencies and field operations. Angelina was given the 2017 UNCA Global Citizen of the Year Prize. How cool! Angelina shared this shining moment with her “dates” for the evening: her kids, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and Knox, 9. Zahara kept it casual in a fancy black top and a pair of pants, while Pax, Shiloh and Knox each dressed up in a suit. Nice.

A day before Angie showed off some skin with her stunning strapless outfit, she was spotted on the streets of New York City in something more appropriate for the winter weather. The Girl, Interrupted actress donned a luxurious black velvet coat. Got to stay warm – New York winters can be harsh. After she ran errands with her kids, Angie attended the Light After Darkness: Memory, Resilience and Renewal in Cambodia discussion at the Asia Society. While there, the director of the Golden Globe-nominated First They Killed My Father discussed the role of art in recalling historical events.

What’s next for Angie and the kids? Supposedly, they’re going to spend Christmas with Brad Pitt, 53. Angie and Brad have reportedly worked out the details that would see them and the kids (including Maddox, 16 and Vivienne, 9) spend the holidays together as a family. Considering how Brad was worried that Angie would take the kids overseas for the holiday, it seems she’s warmed up to the idea of a Pitt-Jolie family Christmas. No cold shoulder here!

What do you think of Angie’s outfit, HollywoodLifers? Doesn’t she look amazing?