XXXTentacion Thrown Back In Jail After He’s Slammed With 7 New Felony Charges

It appears XXXTentacion, 19, was sent back to jail on Dec. 15, as he’s currently being charged with 7 new felonies, according to TMZ. The charges include different degrees of witness tampering, harassment and a violation of bond conditions from 2016. After already facing charges of battery against a pregnant woman, the rapper is now being accused of coercing an ex-girlfriend into dropping abuse charges filed against him.

The Florida rapper, who’s real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, surrendered himself to the Miami-Dade County Jail and will be held without bail. Suspicions arose when XXXTentacion submitted a statement that his ex-girlfriend signed explaining that she no longer wanted to continue with the case against him. She allegedly wanted the charges to be completely dropped, which pushed prosecutors to question the legitimacy of the affidavit.

XXXTentacion, whose debut album 17 was released on Aug. 25, seemed to have a promising rap career. The album received a lot of praise and charted at number two on US Billboard 200 and sold 88,000 units in its first week of sales. Unfortunately, XXX’s troubling past has caught up to him, and he’s finally being brought to justice. We can only hope it provides closure to his victims. His hearing will take place Jan. 24, 2018.

