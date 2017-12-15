Harvey Weinstein & Russell Simmons: Why Men Accused Of Rape Think They Can Get Away With It

Powerful men like Harvey Weinstein and Russell Simmons have blamed away their sexual assault accusations. A doctor tells us why they think they can get away with it.

So many women have come forward with horror stories about sexual harassment and abuse by entertainment industry moguls. Film producer Harvey Weinstein, 65, has had 80 women come forward including A-list stars with horror stories about his behavior, and he’s either denied their accusations or said the sexual encounters were consensual. That latter is the excuse that rap mogul Russell Simmons, 60, is giving to the 11 women who have claimed he sexually assaulted or outright raped them. He maintains that he has never forced himself on anyone while denying ever knowing some of the victims. So why do these men accused of sexual abuse think they can get away with such alleged behavior?

“Frequently, men in power are so used to getting their way that is is just assumed that whoever they are with will want to comply with whatever they want. Men in this position don’t tend to scan for signs of discomfort, or unwillingness to participate. Their narcissism often times overrides empathy and ability to read the other person‘s emotions. They frequently do not care what the other person is thinking or feeling if it conflicts with their desires,” Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The Relationship Fix: Dr. Jenn’s 6-Step Guide to Improving Communication, Connection & Intimacy tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“If you throw in drugs or alcohol, the ability or desire to read the other person is even less likely to occur. There are many cases of sexual assault where the perpetrator wants to believe that their victim is a willing participant, even if they are saying ‘no.’ Their own self-concept, their desire to see themselves as a good person, makes them believe that the other person was a willing participant. And then there are other situations, where the person knows full well that it is a sexual assault but they don’t care and later deny it,” she continues. See pics of Weinstein’s accusers, here.

As we’ve seen through the #metoo movement, many of the men accused have numerous victims calling them out for their actions. There’s a reason for this. “Typically men like this are repeat offenders because they can. Men of power have large entourages of people who will cover up their sins. The repeated bad sexual behavior tends to make the perpetrator think the activity is benign. It the sensitizes them to their actions. They can get away with it and they have large circles of people who help them too and justify what they have done,” Dr. Mann tells us.”Like I mentioned before, typically they either they have convinced themselves that the woman was okay with it or they just don’t care.” Scary!

