Chris Diamantopoulos: 5 Things To Know About Old Man Parker On ‘A Christmas Story Live!’

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor behind The Old Man Parker on ‘A Christmas Story Live!’, Chris Diamantopoulos.

1.) Chris Diamantopoulos, 42, is a Greek-Canadian actor best known for his comedic work. The well seasoned actor grew up splitting his time between two homes: Canada and Greece.He got his start in acting when he was only nine years old, doing television commercials and stage productions. His big break came in the early 2000’s when he appeared on shows like American Dreams, Charmed, and The Sopranos.

2.) Chris is married to actress Becki Newton. You best know Becki from Ugly Betty, but more recently How I Met Your Mother and the voice of Marsha on American Dad. Becki and Chris have a really sweet love story, because unlike most celebrity couples they met during a chance encounter on the New York City subway! “We met on the subway at Times Square, and he invited me to go see him in The Full Monty on Broadway,” Becki told PEOPLE in 2015. “I highly recommend that approach. That way you know what you’re getting.” They wed in 2005 and have two children together.

3.) Chris has an extremely long list of television shows on his resume. Seriously, if you’re wondering why he looks so familiar it’s because there’s a 99.9% chance that he’s appeared on one of your favorite shows! In 2017 alone, Chris has appeared on Family Guy, Skylanders Academy, Silicon Valley and Law & Order: SVU. Oh, and duh, A Christmas Story Live!

4.) He’s also a Broadway actor, which is why he was perfect for ‘A Christmas Story Live!’. Chris just wrapped up an appearance in Waitress on Broadway, but has also starred in The Fully Monty (as previously mentioned) and Les Miserables.

5.) Chris has worked with his co-star, Maya Rudolph, before. Both stars previously appeared on Up All Night together, but now they get to play Ralphe’s parents in A Christmas Story Live! “Brilliant performer. Good person. I just think the world of her,” Chris told Cleveland.com in a recent interview. Aw!

