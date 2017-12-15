Carrie Fisher: What Happens To Leia In ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

Carrie Fisher’s performance in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is nothing short of masterful. Because of Carrie’s sudden death in 2016, Leia will not appear in ‘Episode IX.’ So how does Leia’s story end?

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD! We’re about to dive into Leia’s storyline in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. So if you don’t want to know what happens, then watch and come back later. If you love to read spoilers, then by all means. Here we go…

Although Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) dies, Leia (Carrie Fisher) does not. Even though her own son, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), had planned on killing her, he is unable to follow through with his plan. Leia is blasted out into space, but she survives because of a space Force field. She is able to fly herself to safety. Even though she’s hurt, Leia survives. She’s the ultimate boss. Always has been, always will be.

She comes roaring back in time to help the Resistance survivors battle the First Order. She goes with Poe, Finn, and others on a transport ship to the new rebel base on the mineral planet of Chait. When the First Order comes closing in on those left of the Resistance, Luke shows up. Luke and Leia have a heartfelt reunion. “I’m just glad your here,” she says to her brother. “At the end.” She believes there’s no hope for Kylo, but Luke helps restore her faith. “No one’s ever really gone,” he says. Luke and Kylo go to battle, but Luke is actually projecting his image on Crait. He never physically leaves the island of Ahch-To. Afterwards, Luke disappears into the wind. This gives Leia and others time to board the Millennium Falcon and take the next step in their war against the First Order.

Unfortunately, this is Carrie final appearance as General Leia. Carrie passed away in Dec. 2016 after going into cardiac arrest on a plane. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has confirmed that CGI will not be used to recreate Leia in Episode IX. No one knows how Leia’s story will be handled in the next movie, but she was supposed to be the focus. Even though she won’t be physically present, you know director JJ Abrams and the writers are going to handle Leia’s story in the best possible way.

The Last Jedi also ends with this dedication Carrie: “In loving memory of our princess, Carrie Fisher.” Carrie may be gone, but she will not be forgotten.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Leia in The Last Jedi? Let us know!