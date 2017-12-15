Three Gorgeous Sisters Marry Childhood Sweethearts In Epic Joint Wedding: It Just ‘Made Sense’

Good things come in threes! Sisters Hannah, Naomi and Elisabeth Reichard had the wedding of a lifetime when they got married together in a triple wedding.

Georgetown, New York sisters Hannah, 26, Naomi, 25, and Elisabeth Reichard, 23, all got married on the same day, in a three-hour-long ceremony, after getting engaged to their childhood sweethearts three months apart from each other back in 2015. Now that’s a mouthful! The sisters, who have five other siblings, got married in the triple ceremony after their father jokingly suggested it, saying it would save him a ton of money. He probably didn’t think they’d actually take him up on the offer! “We’ve always been really close, so it made sense to get married on the same day, too,” Elisabeth told Daily Mail.

Crazy, right? The sisters all married at a farm in Verona, New York, in front of 300 guests. But don’t think they were all up at the alter together with their three grooms. They actually got married in three separate one-hour ceremonies, one after the other. If pulling that off wasn’t impressive enough, they all did double-duty and served as each other’s bridesmaids! Hannah and Naomi were each other’s maids of honor, with Elisabeth as a bridesmaid. Meanwhile Elisabeth opted to have no wedding party, just her and now-husband Hunter Grace. Epic, right?

There was no room for bridezilla behavior while planning the crazy day. “We got a wedding planner to help us co-ordinate everything,” Elisabeth told DM. “You would assume with three sisters there would be a lot of arguing, but actually, the only thing we disagreed on to start with was the budget. Our dad gave us equal amounts each towards the wedding. We allocated each other different areas to look after too. Naomi looked after the flowers, I sorted the food and Hannah found some amazing photographers.”

The blonde trio, who look almost identical, made sure that their wedding dresses were unique enough to still make themselves stand out on their special day(s). The sisters, who are obviously extremely close, went dress shopping together. Hannah rocked a breathtaking strapless gown with a fuller skirt; Elisabeth stunned in a lacy, low-back dress, and Naomi looked lovely in a dress with intricate beading. After their separate ceremonies, they did have a joint reception.

“We will never forget our wedding day,” Hannah said. “People can’t believe we had a triple wedding, as it is so unusual. But I can’t think of anyone else I would want to spend my wedding day with. Luckily all our husbands were up for it, as long as we agreed to go on different honeymoons, which was pretty reasonable. They say your wedding is the happiest day of your life and, when you get to share it with your sisters, like I did, the experience is three times as good.”

HollywoodLifers, would you want to have a triple wedding with your friends or siblings? Tell us why or why not!