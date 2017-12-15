‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Shocker: The Devastating Death Everyone Is Talking About

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ hit fans with one heck of a twist — a major character’s death. This death will change the course of the franchise forever. Warning: SPOILERS!

Okay, if you haven’t seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, look away now. A major plot point is about to be discussed. Seriously, spoilers are about to be spilled. If you don’t want to know who died, then come back later! There’s no turning back now!

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) dies. In the movie, Luke projects himself to the mineral planet of Crait using the Force to fight Kylo (Adam Driver) and help protect Leia and other Resistance fighters from his nephew’s wrath. Kylo has no idea that Luke isn’t really fighting him until the battle is over, when he stabs his uncle with a lightsaber and Luke doesn’t die. Luke has actually been on the island he exiled himself to the whole time. Using so much power destroys Luke physically. He fades into nothing, and his cloak is swept away with the wind. Does this mean he’s a Force spirit now like his other Jedi predecessors?

So what does this mean for Episode IX? Will Mark appear as Luke once again? While he may not show up in the flesh, his ghost will probably pop up at some point. We’ve seen the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda before, so it’s not a crazy possibility. Plus, with Han Solo (Harrison Ford) dead and Leia unable to return because of Carrie Fisher’s 2016 death, the appearance of Luke in Episode IX is looking more and more probable. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out now. Episode IX will hit theaters Dec. 20, 2019.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Luke’s death? Do you think he’ll appear in Episode IX? Let us know!