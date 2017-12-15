‘The Last Jedi’s Biggest Reveals: A Fan Fave Returns, Rey’s Parents Are [SPOILER] & More

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ was full of jaw-dropping surprises and reveals. From that blast from the past to Rey’s parents, these are the major plot points you need to remember. WARNING: SPOILERS!

*Rey’s parents are nobodies. Kylo is the one to break the heartbreaking news to Rey, who has been searching her whole life for her parents. In a tense elevator scene, Kylo tells Rey that her parents sold her for drinking money and left her on Jakku. They’re not coming back for her, and they never will. “You’re nothing, but not to me,” he tells her.

*Yoda returns. Yoda appears as a Force spirit to help guide Luke, who has been dead set on the idea that the Jedi must end. Yoda helps Luke destroy the ancient texts on the island of Ahch-To. “Lose Rey we must not,” Yoda tells Luke. This little prep talk helps Luke figure out what he has to do to help Rey, Leia, and the rest of the Resistance.

*Luke dies. Yes, it’s true. When all hope seems lost and the Resistance survivors believe there’s no one coming to help them, Luke shows up to save the day. He battles Kylo, who is still seething with rage and guilt. Kylo harbors immense anger towards his uncle. When Luke was training a young Kylo in the ways of the Jedi, Luke realized there was darkness within Kylo. Not knowing how much influence Snoke had over Kylo, Luke embraced weakness for a brief moment and lit his lightsaber in front of his sleeping nephew. That moment was fleeting, but Kylo thought his uncle was trying to kill him. This changed the course of Kylo’s life forever and allowed him to fully embrace the dark side. When Kylo stabs Luke with a lightsaber during their fight in the present day, nothing happens. Luke is only projecting himself using the Force. He uses up so much of his power that he dies, disappearing into wind.

*Kylo and Rey have a serious Force connection. These two are at the center of The Last Jedi. The movie reveals early on that they have a telepathic connection, allowing them to talk to each other when they’re not in the same place. They eventually touch hands in a very emotional, intimate scene and even fight alongside each other. Rey is convinced she can bring Kylo out of the darkness, but life is not that simple. Even though it seems like Rey has given up on Kylo at the end, hope is not lost. As Rose says, “That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, but saving what we love.”

*Kylo kills Snoke. Rey goes to Kylo in hopes of bringing him back to the light side. He brings her straight to Snoke, who believes Kylo is going to kill her. Kylo watches Snoke torture Rey, but he’s unable to kill her. Instead, Kylo kills Snoke with Rey’s lightsaber. Their Force connection is undeniable, but is there something more behind Kylo’s reasoning? Love, perhaps? He does end up asking Rey to rule alongside him and help create a new order. She refuses.

*Justin Theroux has a cameo. While Finn and Rose are searching for a slicer who can help them hack the system inside a First Order ship, they come across Justin’s character in a casino.

