Selena Gomez With Justin Bieber Vs. The Weeknd: Which Was Your Fave Couple Of 2017?

Selena Gomez, 25, has had quite the year! The singer, who was just honored with Billboard’s Women of the Year award, has dropped hit after hit, including her latest, “Wolves” and she’s just getting started. Sel also went public with her battle with lupus, where she underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant over the summer. Despite her highs and lows this year, she’s been very loved by friends, family, fans and her love interests in 2017, her ex, Justin Bieber, 23, and The Weeknd, 27. Now we’re taking you back through her year of romances so you guys can tell us which one was your favorite couple, Abelena or Jelena. Take a look through our attached gallery to reminisce on their sweetest moments. Then, tell us in the comments which couple was your favorite in 2017!

In Jan. 2017 we were shocked when Sel and Abel were spotted kissing on a dinner date in Santa Monica, CA. Their relationship lasted all year, through the summer, and we thought they were in it for the long haul. However, when Sel was spotted with her longtime ex, Bieber, that’s when things got very interesting. So, let’s break this down. Selena finally addressed her reunion with Justin in an in-depth interview with Billboard at the end of Nov. 2017. “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life,” she said of her reunion with her ex. “So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general… It comes back to the idea of me remaining full.” She also told Billboard at their 2017 Woman In Music awards that she’s finally living her life, on her terms. “I’ve been able to live the life I’ve wanted for myself and that doesn’t always look maybe the way people think it should look, but it’s really not my concern anymore… I love deeply and that’s just who I really am, so I’m not really ashamed.”

While Sel and Justin have yet to confirm that they are indeed back together, it’s clear that things are going swell in Jelena land. Ever since her split with The Weeknd in Oct. 2017, Sel and Justin have been inseparable. The pair were even reportedly hanging out weeks before the demise of her relationship with The Weeknd. Multiple reports claimed the two were back and forth for months, which led to their romance fizzling out. And, that’s when the Biebs strolled back into her life.

Jelena shocked the world when they were spotted at her CA home with mutual friends in late October. After that, they were spotted laughing on bike rides, going on breakfast and dinner dates, and attending church services together. You would’ve thought it was 2009 all over again after seeing the adorable photos emerge of the longtime, on-and-off lovers. But, it’s 2017, and Jelena’s back!

The longtime lovers are taking things slow, as Justin knows he has a lot to prove to Selena. And, you have to give credit, where credit is due. Justin has completely turned his life around, and his recent behavior, which has been nothing short of amazing, has been reported to be because of Sel.

Sel and Justin met in 2009, when the Biebs had a public crush on Sel. Their relationship began when his manager reached out to hers that same year. And, the rest is history! We’re totally shipping these two, as always!

