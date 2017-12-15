North West In Denial About Getting A Sister: She’s ‘More Concerned’ With What Santa’s Bringing

North West is about to get a little sister for Christmas, but we exclusively learned the youngster is more excited about all the OTHER things she’ll be receiving this year!

North West, 4, and her little brother Saint West, 2, are getting a whole lot more than presents under the tree this Christmas! After all, their parents Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are getting ready to welcome a whole new bundle of joy into the family in a mere matter of weeks! However, especially since Kim isn’t carrying the baby herself, North is apparently not buying it when her mom tells her she’s going to have a little sister soon. Instead, the toddler is preoccupied with what she’ll be getting from Santa! Click here to see adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family.

“As Kanye and Kim prepare North and Saint for a sister, North still doesn’t believe that it is happening, and is more concerned over what Santa is going to get her this year,” a source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She always tells her mom that her belly isn’t a bubble — like it was with Saint — but Kim is trying to ease her through it by showing her clothes they have bought the baby and the room that the baby will be in.” Even still though, Nori has other things on her mind — I mean, it IS the holiday season after all! And in the end, it looks like North may be taken by surprise when her new sibling arrives.

“With all of Kim’s trying it still might be a surprise, as North doesn’t get what is going on,” our insider added. Either way though, we’re sure North will be delighted about becoming a big sis once again. Let’s not forget that when Kim first asked her daughter last year if she wants another baby in the family, Nori enthusiastically replied yes. The cutie even added that a little sister would make her “so happy.” Aw!

Kimye’s newborn is being carried by a surrogate and is set to arrive in January. And even though Kim’s wish of expanding her family is finally coming true, she still wishes she could have carried her daughter herself. The star’s even admitted that NOT being pregnant is harder than being pregnant. “Anyone that says or thinks [surrogacy] is just the easy way out is just completely wrong,” Kim recently revealed.

“I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still … knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me. So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

