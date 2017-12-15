Nicki Minaj Wears Nothing But Pasties & Underwear In BTS Pic From ‘Paper’ Mag Shoot

After breaking the Internet with her ‘Paper’ magazine shoot, Nicki Minaj is getting fans talking with another racy pic from behind-the-scenes. See her latest topless photo here!

Nicki Minaj had everyone — even Kim Kardashian — talking when she posed for a threesome with herself in three super sexy outfits on the cover of Paper Magazine last month. Now, she’s shared a new pic from the set that shows her in the hottest look of all. In the photo, Nicki wears nothing but a pair of latex, high-waisted underwear and sparkling nipple pasties. Yep, she’s totally topless, with her bare breasts on fully display. Even though her nips are covered with the shimmering pasties, there’s VERY little left to the imagination! In this particular shot, the rapper is slightly sticking her tongue out in a sultry expression, with one arm lifted above her head and the other draped across her stomach.

This super sexy look was front and center on the Paper cover, which was the second ever in the magazine’s Break the Internet series. Of course, the first honor went to Kim K. in 2015 — who could forget her completely naked shoot, in which she balanced a champagne class on her famous butt!? Nicki certainly gave Kim a run for her money, though, but Kim revealed she approved of the competition by commenting on Nicki’s Instagram photo of the cover with three ‘fire’ emojis. Clearly, Nicki didn’t want her followers to forget what she can bring to the table, so she made sure to remind them by posting this new shot one month after the issue dropped.

Of course, not everyone was so in love with the shoot. Eve and Wendy Williams both publicly slammed Nicki for the raunchy pics, but, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, the “Anaconda” singer couldn’t have cared less. “She knows that cover was straight fire, and her haters aren’t going to make her think otherwise,” our source dished in November. Yaaas, girl!

