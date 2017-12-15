Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bündchen, and Kaia Gerber all star in the Spring 2018 Versace Campaign and they all look absolutely flawless! Click below to see the campaign photos!

For one of the biggest names in fashion, only the best will do! Top supermodels Naomi Campbell, 47, Gisele Bündchen, 37, Christy Turlington, 48, and Kaia Gerber, 16, were photographed by Steven Meisel for the Spring 2018 Versace campaign! Naomi is photographed in stunning, silky gold dress as well as a colorful, Vogue-printed body suit. Her skin is literally so luminous and glowing — wow! She looks ageless and amazing! She is ten years older than Gisele, who is photographed in a dramatic leopard look with big hair and a scarf over her head, but you would never know it. Naomi looks flawless and she is almost 50!

Naomi and other models in the campaign had their hair styled legendary hairstylist Guido Palau and their makeup was done by Queen Mother Pat McGrath. Versace wrote about the campaign on Instagram: “A new school take on a family tradition — conceived by Artistic Director, @Donatella_Versace and shot by legendary collaborator #StevenMeisel, the #VersaceSS18 Campaign portrays — together for the first time in decades — some of the most iconic forces in fashion along with today’s hottest talent, in individual portraits capturing their unique personalities. #VFamily.”

Kaia appears in the campaign in a baby blue t-shirt and jeans, with her hair teased and sky-high. She looks IDENTICAL to her mother Cindy Crawford! We love how inclusive this campaign is — every race, every age — it’s so fun and inspiring.

