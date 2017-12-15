Meghan Markle’s Wedding Gown Secrets Revealed — Will She Use Princess Diana Designer?

Meghan Markle is looking at ways to pay tribute to fiance Prince Harry’s late mom in their upcoming wedding. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if she’ll use Diana’s bridal gown designer.

With Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, officially locking down their wedding date for Sat. May 19, 2018, time is counting down for her to find the perfect dress. “Meghan is huge into fashion and she is having a lot of fun coming up with the perfect wedding gown. Meghan has been thinking of creative ways to incorporate Harry’s late mother Diana’s memory into the most important day of their life and so she has been in talks with Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana’s wedding dress designer,” a source close to the royal family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Meghan loves timeless, romantic and simple designs so she is also considering her dear friend, designer Misha Nonoo, who helped introduce her to Harry, for a dress for her big day. Meghan is loving the whole process of putting together her wedding gown and her dress will likely be kept a secret right up until the big day,” our insider adds. It’s worth noting that Meghan wore Misha’s crisp white “Husband Shirt” blouse on the couple’s first official outing together during the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. She definitely has a fondness for the designer and close pal. See pics of Meghan’s style evolution, here.

It’s no doubt that her final gown design will be one of the highest kept secrets of 2018. Just as at Diana’s 1981 wedding and Kate Middleton‘s 2011 nuptials to her son Prince William, 35, their wedding dresses were only revealed when they got out of their carriages that took them to the steps of St. Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey respectively. So far Meghan has shown a fondness for Canadian designers after filming Suits in Toronto for the past seven years by wearing a white wrap coat from Line the Label for her first official walk and photo-op as Harry’s fiancée. She wore a pine green dress by green dress by little known Italian label P.A.R.O.S.H during her first interview with her sweetie after the engagement news broke, so Meghan has proved to be a trailblazer for up and coming designers. Whoever she chooses to dress her for her big day, we know Meghan is going to totally knock it out of the park as a royal bride!

