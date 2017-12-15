Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Set A Wedding Date: When Will They Tie The Knot?

It’s official: There’s a date for the next royal wedding! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a date and announced the decision on Dec. 15.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially set to tie the knot on May 19, 2018! Less than a month after the couple announced their engagement and plans to marry this spring, they confirmed exactly when they’ll walk down the aisle in a statement via Kensington Palace. It was previously confirmed that the lovebirds will get married at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Harry proposed to Meghan after a year of dating in November, although they didn’t confirm the news until a few weeks later on Nov. 27. That day, they also made their official debut as a couple with a photo shoot and TV interview.

In the interview, Harry and Meghan revealed that their proposal happened while they were roasting chicken for dinner. They also confirmed that Meghan would be giving up her acting career to start her life with Harry in the U.K. It had previously been confirmed that she would be leaving her TV show, Suits, after this current season. This relationship has already made history, as Meghan will be the first person of mixed race to marry into the royal family. She was also married before, which is somewhat controversial for the royals. However, Meghan has been well-accepted by Harry’s family, and they’re even breaking tradition to let her spend the holidays with them! Kate Middleton did not have this honor when she was engaged to Prince William in 2010.

The timing of the royal wedding doesn’t give pregnant Kate much time in the aftermath of her baby’s birth — she and William are expecting their third child in April! Of course, Kate has bounced back from all her other pregnancies perfectly, so we have no doubt that she’ll look flawless on the wedding day!

