Matt Damon Defends Louis C.K. After Masturbating Scandal: He’s Nothing Like Harvey

Wait a minute. Matt Damon said that what Louis C.K. – who masturbated in front of five women — did was wrong, but we shouldn’t compare him to men like Harvey Weinstein!

“I think we’re in this watershed moment,” Matt Damon, 47, said while appearing on ABC News’ Popcorn With Peter Travers. ”I think it’s great. I think it’s wonderful that women are feeling empowered to tell their stories, and it’s totally necessary … I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior, right? And we’re going to have to figure — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right?”

“Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?” he added, before turning his attention to Louis C.K.. The 50-year-old comedian admitted to publicly masturbating in front of five women, without consent. Louis’s statement, in where he owned up to his repulsive behavior, is why Matt thinks the disgraced Louis star may deserve a second chance (whereas men like Harvey Weinstein, 65, who have denied all accusations, should not) “The Louis C.K. thing, I don’t know all the details. I don’t do deep dives on this, but I did see his statement, which kind of, which [was] arresting to me. When he came out and said, “I did this. I did these things. These women are all telling the truth.” And I just remember thinking, “Well, that’s the sign of somebody who — well, we can work with that”

“Like, when I’m raising my [four girls], this constant personal responsibility is as important as anything else they learn before they go off in the world,” Matt said. “And the fear for me is that right now, we’re in this moment where at the moment — and I hope it doesn’t stay this way — the clearer signal to men and to younger people is, deny it. Because if you take responsibility for what you did, your life’s going to get ruined.”

While Matt was more forgiving for Louis’s crimes, he didn’t have any kind words for Harvey, even though the former Miramax head helped launch Matt’s career by working with him on Good Will Hunting. “I knew I wouldn’t want him married to anyone close to me,” he told Peter. “But that was the extent of what we knew. I mean, and that wasn’t a surprise to anybody.”

“So when you hear Harvey this, Harvey that — I mean, look at the guy. Of course he’s a womanizer,” Matt added, before explaining that while everyone knew Harvey’s reputation of being a “womanizer,” the allegations of rape caught everyone by surprise. “Nobody who made movies for him knew [about the alleged rape]… Any human being would have put a stop to that, no matter who he was. They would’ve said absolutely no. You know what I mean?”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Louis get a second chance? Or should he be thrown in the trash with the rest of the many, many men who allegedly committed sexual assault.