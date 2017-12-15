Liam Payne Is Nearly Naked In The Sexiest Bedtime Snap Ever — See Pic

Liam Payne left his clothes on the bedroom floor! The singer posted a shirtless pic on his Instagram story and the ab-baring photo might be his sexiest post yet. Check it out here!

Liam Payne‘s clothes might not be on your bedroom floor, but they’re also not on him! The 24-year-old posted a pic of himself lying shirtless in the bed in his Chicago hotel room. The Instagram story post showed more of the singer than we’ve ever seen him, with his well-defined abs on display and only a white sheet covering his lower half. You definitely need to check out the pic of his hot bod, which you can see below!

The sexy snap feels very on brand for Liam though considering how much he seems to love stripping down. Both of the singles he’s released on his own, “Strip That Down” and “Bedroom Floor,” allude to the act of taking clothes off. So it isn’t really that surprising that Liam would strip himself down to please his adoring followers on social media — although it’s obviously greatly appreciated.

While Liam has been touring solo, he has been connected to his bandmates from One Direction recently. The “Get Low” singer posted a video of himself mouthing the words to Niall Horan‘s hit solo track “Slow Hands” on Dec. 6. While Niall didn’t appear in the video, fans of their bromance loved the sweet shoutout — even if it didn’t go according to plan. Liam actually mouthed the lines to the wrong verse, but totally owned up to his mistake. “When you sing the wrong part of the song,” he captioned the funny clip. We’d love for Niall to repay the favor and mess up the lyrics to one of Liam’s songs! Or just start making music again together with Harry Styles, 23, Louis Tomlinson, 25, and maybe even Zayn Malik, 24. Unfortunately a 1D reunion doesn’t look like it’s in the cards anytime soon, so we’ll have to hold onto any chance exchange between the members on social media.

