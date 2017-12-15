Is Ivanka Trump Desperate For An Invite To The Royal Wedding? Here’s Why Fans Are Mocking Her

Could Ivanka Trump be fishing for an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding? It sure seems that way, and fans are trolling her because of it!

Either Ivanka Trump, 36, is a really bad social media user, or she’s desperate for an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s May 2018 wedding. That’s what her fans are accusing her of, after she tweeted a congratulatory message for the newly engaged duo — THREE WEEKS after they announced they’re getting married. “Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” she wrote, while also sharing an article stating that Harry, 32, and Meghan, 35, had chosen May 19 as their wedding day. “I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!” It seems sweet, but immediately after she posted the tweet, her followers stated hammering her.

“You know this won’t get you invited to the wedding right?” one follower asked, while another said, “Hoo boy. It’s so transparent that you’re practically begging for a royal wedding invite. Not gonna happen, princess.” A bit harsh, right? Well, the tweets didn’t stop there. One follower even called Ivanka “thirsty,” saying, “You’re not getting an invite. #thirsty.” And one even went as far as saying that no matter what she does, she’ll never score an invite. “There’s nothing you could tweet that would get you an invite,” they wrote.

At this time, it’s unclear if any of the first family will be invited to the royal wedding, but Meghan is actually a fan of Ivanka, so it’s definitely possible. Meghan interviewed Ivanka for her blog in 2014, and wrote the following about the first daughter: “Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire.”

