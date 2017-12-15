Farrah Abraham Is Officially The Sexiest Santa Of 2017 With Cleavage & Ab-Baring Costume

Santa Baby! Farrah Abraham shows us what she’s got in ultra revealing sexy Santa outfit. See pic here!

Farrah Abraham, 26, is never afraid to show a little skin. So it’s no surprise that when she hosted a party at Crazy Horse III Gentleman’s Club Dec. 14, she would bare it all. The reality TV star rocked a sultry velvet Santa coat with red skin tight shorts showing us her hot abs and cleavage. As if the outfit wasn’t sexy enough, Farrah flaunted red beach waves making the look all we want for Christmas.

Although the Las Vegas party had many exotic dancers, Farrah was the main attraction. She was seen living it up in the night club posing with party goers and dancers according to The Daily Mail. It appeared that she was in good spirits especially after news surfaced that she was reportedly fired from Teen Mom OG on MTV in Oct. Being that Farrah isn’t one to hold her tongue she had a little message for the network. She posed for a picture dropping coal into a MTV Christmas stocking. Ouch!

We must admit that Farrah is the sexiest Santa ever but, she’s not the only celebrity who’s rocking the festive costume this holiday season. Stars like Bella Thorne, 20, and Katy Perry, 33, have also been spotted wearing hot Santa outfits. See their looks in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Farrah Abraham’s sexy Santa outfit? Which celebrity Santa is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts below.