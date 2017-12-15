40 Stars Over 40 Who Ruled the Red Carpet In 2017 — Gorgeous Pics

These stars may be well into their 40s, but they def had us second guessing ourselves! These gorgeous women still know how to SLAY the red carpets, this year and every year!

It seems like women in Hollywood never age! Even over 40, these beautiful ladies looked simply ageless this year on the red carpets. If you’re like us, you’ll be shocked to discover how old some of these celebs actually are. From Jennifer Lopez to Gwen Stefani, we’ve rounded up 40 of the hottest stars over 40, who absolutely stunned on red carpets this year!

J-Lo wore a super sexy dress to the 2017 Latina Billboard Awards that showed a LOT of skin, and can you believe she’s 48!? Her skin was glowing and those legs!? INSANE! Speaking of insane, Angelina Jolie‘s look at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards still has us shook. The actress wowed in a silver silk robe-like dress with a timeless red lip. Did we mention Angelina is 42? Check out our gallery above for more stars over 40 who rocked the red carpets this year!

Cleavage was certainly on trend this year and these stars rocked the sultry look even over age 40! Madonna is no stranger to wild looks, but her 2017 Met Gala dress is one for the books. She rocked some insane cleavage in a camo print gown and looks crazy good for age 59! Eva Longoria, 42, looked super sexy in a silk dress at the L’Oreal Women of Worth event where her assets were definitely on display. And Bethenny Frankel, looked red hot in a sheer, plunging red gown at the 2017 amFAR Gala. The Real Housewives of New York star is 47 years old, but you would have never guessed that, would you!?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think looked the hottest on the red carpets this year? Let us know in the comments below!