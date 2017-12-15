VS Angel Candice Swanepoel Pregnant With Baby No. 2: ‘Christmas Came Early’ — See Pic

OMG! Supermodel Candice Swanepoel just revealed that she and partner Hermann Nicoli are expecting their second child! See the awww-worthy pic!

Stunning Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel just shared that she is expecting her second child! “Christmas came early,” the 29-year-old model captioned a gorgeous photo of herself holding her growing bump while posing in an amazing off-the-shoulder green dress! So sweet! Does this mean the South African looker was expecting while walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year? Although she looked as slim as ever while OWNING the catwalk, it’s a good bet!

Candice and her partner Hermann Nicoli, 35, are already proud parents of Anaca, a 1-year-old boy who was born in Oct., 2016. Since their first bundle of joy arrived, Candice has let her rabid fandom in on loads of sweet times with her son! She’s even shared some beautiful breastfeeding pics. We can’t get enough of these touching moments! Head here for loads more striking images of Candice strutting her stuff!

She has however gotten some flak from critics who found her breastfeeding photos a little too racy to be shared with fans. This prompted her to fight back with a length response for the haters. “Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children. I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” she captioned a photo of herself feeding her son in Dec. of 2016.

“The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding?” she added. “Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural – Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern (sic) on society as a whole. 💪🏼💙 👫👭 #mothernature.” Hear hear! Congrats, Candice!

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

