Blac Chyna Gets Massive New Hand Tattoos For King & Dream: Love Or Loathe Her Ink?

How sweet! Blac Chyna shares a photo of her new tattoo dedicated to kids King and Dream. See pic here!

To most mothers their kids come first. This is especially true for Blac Chyna, 29, and she has some new ink to prove it! The mother of two shared a photo of her tattoos on Snapchat, which is of her children’s names Dream Kardashian, 1, and King Cairo Stevenson, 5, in black writing. What a sweet dedication! In addition to the motherly love she has for her children, Chyna is also a hopeless romantic. After seeing the placement of her new tattoo, on the sides of her hands, we can assume it’s a cover-up from an older dedication she made to Atlanta rapper Future, 34.

Chyna and Future had a short fling back in 2015 and she prematurely got his name tatted on her hand in the same spot. We see what you did there Chyna! I guess she’s finally moving on and it’s certainly a good way to end 2017. Chyna has a lot to celebrate of course, as her daughter Dream, who she co-parents with ex Rob Kardashian, 30, just turned one on Nov. 10, and she’s in a new relationship with Playboi Carti, 21. Things between the two seem to be getting pretty serious and we’re happy to see Chyna so happy despite drama with Rob. We hope Rob and Chyna can find a happy medium for their child like she has with Tyga, 28, who is the father of her song King.

