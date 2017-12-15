Bebe Rexha Surprises ‘Best.Cover.Ever.’ Finalists, Making Them Scream In Sneak Peek

This week’s ep of the ‘Best.Cover.Ever.’ competition series features Bebe Rexha, and we’ve got an exclusive first look at her knocking the socks off a group of contestants when she surprises them backstage!

Bebe Rexha, 28, is part of the guest lineup on YouTube’s exclusive series Best.Cover.Ever, and her episode airs today, Dec. 15! First, HollywoodLife.com is exclusively premiering a clip from the show — watch above as the singer sneaks up on a group of finalists, and read on for an exclusive Q&A with the “Back To You” singer.

The series premiered on Nov. 20, is executive produced by Ryan Seacrest and Endemol Shine North America, and has featured superstar artists like Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Flo Rida, Nicky Jam, DNCE and now Bebe Rexha. Check out our Q&A with her below!

Where do you find the most inspiration for your music?

I mostly write about the way I feel in the moment. Everything can be an inspiration for music which is what makes it so interesting. The worst feelings can end up being the best songs.

What cover do you think is the best one ever?

The Fugees‘ “Killing Me Softly” is a cover song, and I think it’s the best re-invention of a song ever.

Do you ahve any fashion/beauty must-haves?

I just love taking risks with colors and textures in clothes. It’s fun to find dope new designers and give them a chance.

What motivates you to overcome obstacles or difficult times in your music career?

My fans, the Rexhars. If I’m down, they are there for me and I’m motivated to be there for them.

What song have you always wanted to cover yourself?

I would love to strip down a No Doubt song or something from one of Coldplay‘s first albums.

What was it like knowing you’ve helped launch an artist’s career?

It really touches me to be able to give someone the same feeling that I had with my first opportunities in music. Sometimes it just takes one door opening to change your life forever.

HollywoodLifers, are you pumped for Bebe’s episode of Best.Cover.Ever.? Be sure to tune in today!