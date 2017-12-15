Ann Coulter Trolled For Slamming Families & Crying About ‘Desperation’ Of Single Life

Ann Coulter is getting trolled hard after she tweeted about how she lives alone in ‘quiet desperation’ so she shouldn’t need to ‘fund happy families.’ Read the savage responses!

Ann Coulter, 56, is known for being a lot of things, but “single” isn’t usually what first comes to mind. That is, until she pointed out her relationship status on Twitter as a way to voice her opposition to Marco Rubio‘s plan to grant working families a tax break. “We singles live empty lives of quiet desperation and will die alone. Now Rubio is demanding that we also fund happy families with children who fill their days with joy,” she wrote. But if you’re going to tweet about how you shouldn’t have to care about the wellbeing of other people because you’re going to “die alone,” you should probably expect to get trolled on the Internet — which is exactly what happened.

Some people decided to point out the hypocrisy in Ann’s statement. “Ann Coulter, a lonely lady worth an estimated $8.5 million, is complaining about having to pay taxes to help children. Meanwhile Trump’s tax bill is taking money from the middle class to fund the top 1% of society which includes Ann Coulter,” Twitter user Ed Krassenstein wrote. Others decided to proposition her in exchange for her to quit voicing her opinions. “I will be your boyfriend if you promise to stop,” a user who since changed their Twitter name to “ann coulter’s bf” wrote. See more of the savage responses to the political commentator’s tweet below.

The issue with Ann’s words of course isn’t that she’s single. Plenty of women don’t marry or have children, and continue to live fulfilling lives while being good people. The problem is that she’s using her personal situation as a way to try and justify why working class families don’t deserve a tax break. Ann, you can be single and care about people that aren’t yourself. Just saying.

Ann Coulter, a lonely lady worth an estimated $8.5 million, is complaining about having to pay taxes to help children. Meanwhile Trump's tax bill is taking money from the middle class to fund the top 1% of society which includes Ann Coulter. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 15, 2017

I'd say Ann Coulter should probably call and talk to a close friend, but we all know she doesn't have any. — Michael Blackman (@MBlackman37) December 15, 2017

Man, that Ann Coulter tweet might be one of the saddest, most pathetic things I've ever seen another human being write. — Ryan Sorge says audition for Guardians (@TheRyanSorge) December 15, 2017

Ann Coulter won’t die alone, there’s always a priest at exorcisms. — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) December 15, 2017

Ann Coulter should cheer up because no human being is ever truly alone. Just think of the millions of tiny bacteria living inside your large intestine. Just a bunch of cool, monocellular pals hanging out, all day every day, silently judging your diet. — Punished Foucault (@wcthunderesq) December 15, 2017

Ann Coulter does not live a life of quiet desperation. Ann Coulter lives a life of loud and obnoxious desperation. — James A. (@JamesABCDEFGHIJ) December 15, 2017

Only Ann Coulter could make being lonely and mocking Marco Rubio not relatable. pic.twitter.com/juB78RgpZO — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) December 15, 2017

Fixed it for you. pic.twitter.com/gKaC9DcA66 — Paul Choquette (@starxed) December 15, 2017

i will be your boyfriend if you promise to stop @AnnCoulter — ann coulter's bf (@sexualjumanji) December 15, 2017

Starbucks cashier: “hi, ma’am, how are you this mor…” Ann Coulter: pic.twitter.com/v518Ir9UtQ — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) December 15, 2017

