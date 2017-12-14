‘Bright’: 5 Things To Know About Will Smith’s Action-Packed Netflix Movie

Curious about Netflix’s action-packed new movie, ‘Bright’? Here’s everything you need to know before you watch!

1.) ‘Bright’ takes place in a present day alternate universe. In said universe, humans co-exist with orcs, elves and fairies, which explains why you see so many different species in the trailer. The universe is also much more futuristic than anything going on in today’s world. In the film, Will Smith plays a human police officer named Daryl Ward. His partner, an orc, is played by Joel Edgerton.

2.) So, why is it called ‘Bright’? Well, that one is easy. In the film’s universe, a “bright” is someone (or thing) that has magical abilities. Humans don’t and can’t have them, obviously, but the elves usually do. In fact, the elves are considered the highest class in society, aka the “1%”. It’s unconfirmed, but this is likely due to the fact they have magical powers!

3.) Despite being sci-fi, ‘Bright’ tackles some very timely social issues, like racism. For example, Will Smith has said in multiple interviews that his character, Daryl, is actually racist against orcs. This makes for a very interesting spin on racism, as Will is an african-american police officer discriminating against his own partner — an orc. Will told Variety that Bright was an “exciting opportunity to look at society through a different lens.”

4.) ‘Bright’ is the first $100 million film made by Netflix. The production costs for Bright, which director David Ayer filmed in Los Angeles, California, were pretty big. Think about it: aside from filming on the streets of LA, there are also the weapons, stunts, and special effects to pay for!

5.) Lucy Fry and Noomi Rapace totally steal the show. While the film is about Will and Joel’s police characters, the two female actresses shine really bright (pun intended) throughout the movie. Both Lucy and Noomi play elves, though Lucy’s Tikka is the one that Will and Joel’s characters are trying to protect — from Noomi’s evil, dark elf.

