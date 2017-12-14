Twitter Is Furious With Taylor Swift For Saying 2017 Was The Best Year Ever

Fans are angry with Taylor Swift for saying, ‘I couldn’t have asked for a better year.’ Find out why they’re so upset!

For many people, 2017 has been a rough year. With net neutrality, sexual assault allegations and mass shootings becoming almost a regular occurrence, it seems like 2018 can’t come fast enough. For Taylor Swift, 28, on the other hand, it’s the complete opposite. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer took to Instagram to thank fans for their birthday wishes with a post captioned, “I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.” The post left people confused and led them to question what was good about the year 2017.

Fans even took to Twitter to demand answers. Taylor’s comment became a trending topic with people suggesting that “Maybe she was on…another Earth? It’s clear that 2017 hasn’t been the best year, but we’d like to think that Taylor didn’t mean any harm by her remark. Of course many “Swifties” came to Taylor’s defense saying she simply just wanted to celebrate her success. We can’t deny that Taylor has a lot to celebrate. She recently dropped her album Reputation and has a new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26.

Despite her success, it hasn’t been all roses for America’s sweetheart, as she’s had a nasty feud with Kim Kardashian, 37, over Kanye West’s “Famous” lyrics and ongoing drama with fellow singer Katy Perry, 33. So it looks like 2017 has had it’s down moments, even for Taylor Swift.

I mean, yeah there were Nazi's and white supremacy marches, and families are being town apart, and there were mass shootings, and people are losing health care, but none of that affects me, so 2017 was great! — Rich E (@kaspe_r11) December 14, 2017

Apparently @taylorswift13 can’t even experience happiness without people hating on her… — Kristen (@BatestonBeauty) December 14, 2017

