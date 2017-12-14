‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Buying Fox 19 Years Ago: 10 Other Times The Cartoon Knew The Future

‘The Simpsons’ said Disney would buy Fox 19 years before it happened! Crazy, right? Check out their other insane predictions, here!

Say it with us: Simpsons did it! The Simpsons has a long and storied history of successfully predicting future events throughout their 29 years on air. It’s always surprising, and a little baffling, still every time it happens. Their latest entry into their vault is the shocking revelation that they predicted the bombshell deal between Walt Disney Co. and 20th Century Fox nineteen years before it actually happened. How in the world?! The prediction was a one-off joke in the background of an episode. Back in 1998, this wasn’t even an idea for either company.

The sight gag appears in the season 10 episode “When You Dish Upon a Star”, the classic in which Homer Simpson becomes an assistant for Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger (they were still married then). He promptly gets fired when he brags about their celebrity lifestyle to his normal friends in Springfield, and butts heads with director Ron Howard. The Simpsons constantly poked fun at their parents network, Fox, so it wasn’t unusual to see a little joke about the company snuck into the episode. It’s unclear if they’re referring to this, or just being cheeky because the Disney’s always been huge, but the two companies were actually fighting over ESPN broadcasting rights in 1998.

While this particular prediction is quite eerie, it’s far from the only one they’ve managed to make correctly. The Simpsons famously (and regrettably, the writers said) predicted that Donald Trump would become president. The joke came in the season 11 episode, “Bart to the Future”, in which the show flashes forward to Lisa Simpson as president. In the episode, which aired in 2000, Trump’s successor, and the country’s in shambles. “As you know, we’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump,” she tells her cabinet. Incredible, isn’t it? Scroll through our gallery above to see each and every time The Simpsons predicted the future! You’ll definitely be surprised by some of them!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that The Simpsons predicted all of these events successfully? Let us know!