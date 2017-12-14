Taylor Swift Was Super Unhappy While Dating Her Ex, Says Friend — Was It Tom Hiddleston? 

Taylor Swift’s BFF Todrick Hall opened up about the pop star’s happiness and admitted one of her exes made her miserable. Was it Tom Hiddleston? Find out!

Taylor Swift, 28, may be all smiles with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, 26, but this wasn’t always the case. According to close friend Todrick Hall, 32, Taylor has had some troubling relationships in the past. Todrick opened up in an interview with The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show on Dec. 14, when he talked about some of Taylor’s exes. He explained, “There was a time last year…I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but she was dating someone- I never actually met this person- but I could tell every time I would talk to her, she would hunch over.” Could this mystery ex be Tom Hiddleston, 36?

Channeling our inner Nancy Drew, we’ve come to the conclusion that the ex could be none other than Tom Hiddleston. Tom and Taylor broke up Sep. of last year and he was the only guy she was really super serious with following Calvin Harris, 33. Tom and Taylor had a good three-month romance that included Fourth of July parties and meeting the family! Many thought they were in it for the long haul.

Todrick went on to explain that he shared his concerns with Taylor regarding her relationship. “I was like, ‘You cannot turn into Quasimodo for this guy. Every time you say his name, you hung over,” he said. Although Todrick never mentions the name of the mystery ex in the interview we can only assume it’s Tom. We’re glad Taylor is happy with new beau Joe and so is Todrick, “Now she’s so happy, standing up completely straight and so tall and so confident…I’m so, so happy for her.”

