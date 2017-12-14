In an effort to get her marriage back on track, Tamar asks Vince to stop putting work first in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new episode of ‘Tamar & Vince.’ Is Vince willing to slow down for Tamar?

Tamar Braxton, 40, is at dinner with hubby Vince Herbert, 44, and friends when she starts talking about her life. She says she doesn’t want anyone else running her life, and she doesn’t want any more pushback from Vince. That’s when they start to fight. Vince snaps and Tamar to “do what you want to do.” Tamar just wants a “healthy marriage and healthier relationship” with Vince and thinks work is the root of their problems. “One of us is being selfish,” Tamar says to Vince.

“I’m not being selfish,” Vince replies. “I just know it always falls on my back at the end of the day.” He also doesn’t want to cut back on work. “I am the Vincent the f**king Herbert,” he says in the preview. “I don’t think nobody else could do what I do. I’m great at what I do. This is what I do. I make superstars. You know, Lady Gaga, I discovered her. I found her, developed her into who she was today.”

But did his dedication to work cost him his marriage? As we know, Tamar filed for divorce from Vince in Oct. 2017 after 9 years of marriage. In addition to their marriage, Tamar and Vince have a working relationship. Vince is Tamar’s manager, so that has always added an interesting dynamic. The tension continues to build between Tamar and Vince this season. How will season 5 end? Is there any hope for a reconciliation? Time will tell. Tamar & Vince airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

