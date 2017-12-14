‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ — Release Date & Everything Else You Need To Know

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is out Dec. 15 and fans are already looking ahead to ‘Episode 9’ of the saga. From the release date to how Carrie Fisher will be involved, here’s what we know about the movie!

*You’re going to have wait a while for Episode 9. Star Wars: Episode 9 is expected to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. That’s two years after The Last Jedi. Principal photography will start in 2018, followed by filming. The wait is long, but it will be so worth it!

*Episode 9 was supposed to focus on Carrie Fisher. Carrie tragically died in Dec. 2016 after wrapping up filming for The Last Jedi. Since filming for Episode 9 had not started yet, Carrie will not be in the movie. “The minute she finished [shooting The Last Jedi], she grabbed me and said, ‘I’d better be at the forefront of 9!'” The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Because Harrison [Ford] was front and centre on 7, and Mark is front and centre on 8. She thought 9 would be her movie. And it would have been.” Even though CGI reconstruction technology was used to feature Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One since actor Peter Cushing passed away in 1994, Leia will not be recreated in Episode 9. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has said Carrie will not be in the movie, making The Last Jedi Carrie’s final appearance in a Star Wars film.

*JJ Abrams is back as the director. Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow was supposed to direct the movie, but he departed the project after creative differences in Sept. 2017. JJ, who directed The Force Awakens, decided to take the reigns back and direct Episode 9. “I had no intention to return,” he told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in [Episode] 7.”

*Episode 9 is definitely not the last Star Wars movie. Solo: A Star Wars Story, focusing on the early years of the swashbuckling smuggler Han Solo, will be released in 2018. Alden Ehrenreich will be playing the young Han Solo. There have been talks of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Boba Fett standalone movies, but nothing is confirmed. Rian is also set to launch an entirely new trilogy in the Star Wars franchise.

