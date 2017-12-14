Omarosa Teases Tell-All About Trump Administration: ‘I’ve Seen Things That Upset Me’

Former Trump aide Omarosa defended her sudden resignation, saying in an interview that her time at the White House made her ‘uncomfortable and upset.’ Watch here.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 43, gave her first interview on Good Morning America on December 14 after shockingly and suddenly resigning from her position at the White House almost one year after President Donald Trump‘s inauguration. Omarosa, an aide to the president and the head of communications at the Office of Public Liaison, wanted to squash rumors that she was fired after a fight with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, as some White House sources have alleged. But that wasn’t the interesting part of the interview — or apparently her time in the Trump administration. She cryptically teased that something iffy happened during her short tenure. Something that persuaded her to quit. And she’ll be telling the world about it soon.

“There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with,” Omarosa told Michael Strahan during her GMA interview. “I’m not going to expand on it because I still have to go back and work with these individuals, but when I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, quite a story to tell as the only African-American woman in this White House as a senior staff and assistant to the president. I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

What in the world does she mean?? Clearly, Omarosa is sitting on something good. It sounds like she’s teasing the release of a tell-all book, or at least a revealing interview about her time in the Trump administration. We can only wonder what she’s holding back. She also mentioned in her interview that she felt President Trump is “trying” his best. Ouch. “Did President Trump try? I think that he tried in his own way,” she said. “There are things that he could have done and things that this administration needs to continue to do to try to bring this country together.” For his part, Trump wished the businesswoman, whom he’s known since the very beginning of The Apprentice, the best of luck on Twitter.

.@omarosa on her time at the White House with Trump administration: “There were a lot of things that I observed during the last year that I was very unhappy with, that I was very uncomfortable with." pic.twitter.com/qKHSyw6y4B — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 14, 2017

