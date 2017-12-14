Are Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian Launching A New Cosmetics Collection? The Evidence

Is this happening?!? Fans think Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian might be teaming up on a new makeup collab and we’re freaking out. See the evidence for yourself!

Kylie Jenner, 20, has four sisters, but has only collaborated with three of them professionally. Based on that math, it’s logical to think she should be working on something with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, soon, right? While the half-siblings haven’t commented on any future product collab, some fans are suspicious that they’ve already started putting something together.

Twitter user LaRonda Mangum pointed out a moment from the Dec. 10 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that might be hinting at a possible Kylie x Kourtney Kollection. She posted a shot from the show where Kylie Lip Kit tubes are sitting on a table next to another lip gloss container that says Kourtney’s name on it. “What is this future blessing that I see in the background?! Another collab featuring @kourtneykardash in @kyliecosmetics by @KylieJenner perhaps?!” she captioned the post. See the tweet below, and decipher it for yourself!

Working on new makeup with Kourt would make perfect sense for the cosmetics mogul. Kylie has already done a multi-part Koko collection with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, that consisted of a face palette, and a few lip kits, because of kourse. Kylie’s also made makeup with Kim Kardashian, 37. The KKW x Kylie collection consists of four nude lip shades, “Kiki,” “Kim,” “Kimmie,” and “Kimberly,” named after the big sis. Bringing Kourt into the makeup mix was bound to happen eventually, but this clue that it’s being worked on is still incredibly exciting.

Of course, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, 22, also hasn’t worked on a cosmetics collection with Kylie, but she has made products with her before. The Jenner girls have a partnership with PacSun, as well as a higher end Kendall + Kylie line that can be found at Nordstrom. We definitely wouldn’t be opposed to the supermodel inspiring some lip kits though! But Kourt first! Definitely Kourt first.

HollywoodLifers, would you buy a Kylie x Kourtney makeup collection?! Let us know your thoughts in the comments!