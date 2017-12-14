Kyle Kuzma Slams Lonzo Ball For Expensive Big Baller Brand Swag & Fans Are Living For it

There’s nothing like some shade among teammates, right? Kyle Kuzma trolled Lonzo Ball, calling his fellow LA Laker’s signature Big Ball Brand gear expensive ‘trash!’

Well, this will make the next Los Angeles Lakers practice session interesting. Kyle Kuzma, 22, may have been kidding, but the shade was serious when he mocked Lonzo Ball, 20, over the price tag attached to the Ball family’s Big Baller Brand fashion line. “Y’all really spending 600 dollars for this hat?” Kyle asked, posting a picture of Lonzo rocking a BBB lid to his Instagram on Dec. 13. He also included five trash icons, making it clear what he thought about the expensive clothes.

It’s safe to presume that after that remark, Kyle won’t be receiving a pair of Lonzo’s signature Z02 brand shoes from Lonzo or LaVar Ball, 50, for Christmas. Maybe all the fans living for Kyle’s shade could pool their money together to buy a pair of the $495 sneakers. “Is it roasting if it’s honest?” one person asked. “Kyle Kuzma better than Lonzo [right now]” another fan chimed in. To be fair, the most expensive hat on the Big Baller Brand website is not $600. It’s a Special Edition Leather Black & Gold hat that will set a fan back $100. Though, for a Big Baller on a budget, a trucker hat is only $32. They’re practically giving them away!

Now, it’s likely this was just a playful jab between these Lakers rookies. However, the hoodie Lonzo was rocking may be the real beef. When the Lakers faced the New York Knicks on Dec. 12, Lonzo arrived wearing a hoodie with his face photoshopped onto the cover art of Nas’s iconic album It Was Written, per Complex. Nas, 44, and Lonzo have a “beef” going, which started in August when Lonzo said that no one listens to Nas anymore and that Migos and Future were “real” hip-hop.

kyle kuzma and lonzo roasting each other’s fits on ig is goals — 10-16 (@Awful_Ro) December 14, 2017

Really. Lil B, 28, who has cursed athletes like Kevin Durant and James Harden in the past, threatened to hex Lonzo for disrespecting Nas. Considering Lonzo’s only averaging 8.9 points per game on 32.7% field goal shooting, maybe Lil B doesn’t have to work his magic on the seemingly cursed Lonzo. At least the oldest Ball brother can count on having a “green” Christmas with all the folks shelling out cash for those pricey BBB shoes….right?

