Kim Kardashian: Why She’s Pushing Kendall Jenner To Be Friends With Kaia Gerber

Kim Kardashian really wants Kendall Jenner to befriend Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber — Here’s why!

There’s a new pair of BFFs we can’t get enough of! Kendall Jenner, 22, and Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber, 26, were spotted out and about together on Dec. 13 and we are already hoping to see TONS more of them! And, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning how this newfound friendship came to pass. “Kim [Kardashian] has been pushing Kendall to take Kaia Gerber under her wing,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She adores Cindy Crawford and so does Kendall so it’s a no-brainer that they’d want to help out her daughter. Modeling is such a cut-throat world, Kendall had a very hard time at first because the other models were not nice to her. She doesn’t want Kaia to have that same experience, she’s very protective of her.” Awww!

The source went on to add that, for Kendall, helping Kaia is also a smart business move! “But there’s also an ulterior motive. Kim‘s convinced that staying close to Kaia will benefit Kendall‘s career in the long run too. Everyone knows Kaia‘s going to be a major force in the fashion world and Kim feels like it’s smart for Kendall to be associated with her, it’s a win win.” Head here to see tons more photos of Kendall strutting her stuff!

The svelte pair were spied happily strolling through Beverly Hills together! What’s better than a girls day?! They grabbed lunch at Nat’n Al Delicatessen and then did some shopping at the swanky boutiques nearby. Both girls rocked tops that showed off their insane tummies! There’s definitely some good genes at work here and let us be the 104,457 person to say: Kaia is about to take the modeling world by storm!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping Kendall and Kaia get close? We certainly are! Share your thoughts below!