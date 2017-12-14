Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Takes Out The Trash With Huge Baby Bump — See New Pics

Kim Kardashian’s surrogate was spotted out and about as she took out the trash. Check out pics of her huge baby bump here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is about to go from a mother-of-two to a mother-of-three, and judging by how far along her surrogate is, it won’t be too long a wait for that to happen. Her surrogate, an unidentified Southern California resident, was spotted out and about with a huge baby bump. According to reports, the little one is due just before Christmas. Wearing a yellow t-shirt and rolled up jeans, the surrogate was taking out the trash as cameras snapped away. See? Kim’s surrogate is just like us — except she has another member of reality TV royalty growing in her womb. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF KIM’S SURROGATE AND HER SIZABLE BABY BUMP.

Apparently, using a surrogate hasn’t been the easiest experience for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. We reported earlier how Kim is not enjoying the feeling of being not in control of her pregnancy. A source EXCLUSIVELY told us that Kim finds herself powerless and is still “struggling to cope with not being the one delivering her own child.” However, since the baby is expected so soon, Kim won’t have to feel anxious after that.

Of course, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kim’s surrogate out and about. She was recently spotted riding a motorized cart while shopping at Costco and wearing a Star Wars t-shirt that was also a joke about her baby bump. While you imagine what name Kim will give baby #3, click here to see these sexy pics of celebs, including Kim, who absolutely slayed wearing bikinis in the snow.

