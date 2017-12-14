Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Caught On Romantic Date Night 3 Months After Confirming Romance

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes, who took their rumored romance public over Labor Day, were spotted together in Hollywood, celebrating his birthday with a hot date!

Smile! Though Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx were a bit camera shy on Dec. 13, the cat’s out of the bag. Months after they took a romantic stroll on a beach, hand in hand, Katie and Jamie were spotted leaving the Highlight Room in Hollywood together. The two were having a night on the town while celebrating Jamie’s 50th birthday, according to Daily Mail. Though they tried to keep their romantic date on the down low, Katie and the Baby Driver star got into the same car together. They were then whisked away.

This date night comes on the heels of these two appearing at the same event in NYC. Jamie launched his Prive Revaux Eyewear’s flagship store on Dec. 4, in a gala attended by celebs like Odell Beckham Jr. and Nicki Minaj. Katie actually showed up after the red carpet had been rolled up, but she was there to celebrate Jamie’s big night. While Katie was tying to be stealthy, it seemed a bit pointless for her and Jamie to pretend like nothing’s going on. While Katie and Jamie haven’t issued a statement on their reported relationship, they were seen holding hands while walking down a Malibu beach during Labor Day Weekend. If a picture’s worth a thousand words, then the snap of this sweet PDA said it all.

How long will these two keep their romance a secret? Not for much longer, if Katie gets her way. She’s more than ready to go public with her relationship, but a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that it’s Jamie who wants to “keep things quiet.” Though the source says Katie has made it clear to Jamie that they have “nothing to fear and no reason to keep things hush,” he still wants to protect their privacy. Though, if they keep going on public dates like this, Jamie is going to have to own up to his romance. Or, Katie and Jamie’s love will literally be the worst kept secret in Hollywood.

What do you think Katie and Jamie should do, HollywoodLifers? Do you think they should keep it private for as long as they can? Or do you think they should just bite the bullet and go public with their love?