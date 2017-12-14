Justin Bieber Trims His Christmas Tree Shirtless & 2017 Is Saved — See The Video

Christmas came early! Justin Bieber just shared a video of himself decorating his Christmas tree while shirtless and you don’t wanna miss this!

Struggling to get in the holiday spirit? Not quite ready to break out the ugly sweaters and candy canes? Well, we’ve got EXACTLY what you need! Justin Bieber, 23, decided to post a clip of himself shirtless while trimming his Christmas tree and we’re betting it will have you wrapping presents and humming carols in no time! Head here to check out loads more images of the Biebs!

As the holiday classic “Jingle Bell Rock” plays, Justin, wearing nothing more than a snazzy pair of tan slacks, carefully starts hanging ornaments on his Christmas tree! Later, he finds a stool to add the finishing touches like the star on top. Of course, it wouldn’t be a clip from the crooner without some silliness! Midway through the festive fun, Justin takes a break to do his best nutcracker impression, playfully marching across the room! Did we mention he’s shirtless? Love it!

Our next question is: Will the pop star be spending the holidays with someone special this year? Of course we mean Selena Gomez, 25! Unfortunately the recent reports aren’t terribly optimistic that the adorable pair will be side by side for the special day. “Selena doesn’t bring Justin to any family events,” an insider told People recently. “Justin and Selena are great,” the source added. “They still spend a lot of time together, but are being low-key about it. [Justin] is set on proving that he is a better boyfriend.” But what better way to prove yourself than by playing the dutiful boyfriend over Christmas!? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see if the reports are true!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 14, 2017 at 12:50am PST

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this adorable clip as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!