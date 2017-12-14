Javi is supposed to take a lie detector test in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Marriage Boot Camp,’ but he won’t answer any questions about being unfaithful to Kailyn! Yikes!

“It’s only going to tear us apart,” Javi Marroquin says about taking a lie detector test in the Dec. 15 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. “We’re only going to fight even more about it.” Kailyn Lowry, 25, and Javi have been accusing each other of cheating since they started the show, and now they have the chance to officially clear the air and get everything out on the table. Javi thinks the truth will do more harm than good. Dr. Ish and Dr. V decide to step in.

Meanwhile, the Teen Mom 2 star is hanging out with the rest of the cast members. “Do you know long I have been accused of cheating when I was never cheating? Over two years,” she tells the group. She says the accusations were “nonstop.” Javi thinks he and Kailyn have finally gotten to a good place. But Dr. Ish doesn’t believe that. He brings up that Javi and Kailyn had a fight the night before. “The fact that you’re so scared to answer the question tells us a lot,” Dr. Ish says. This episode is going to be JUICY!

On an earlier episode, Javi slammed Kailyn for allegedly cheating on him with her good friend, Becky. Kailyn swears she only kissed Becky, but Javi considered that to be cheating. This all went down because of their back and forth about a divorce. Kailyn and Javi have since finalized their divorce and have moved on.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

