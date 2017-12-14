Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Romantic Christmas Plans Will Include Sexy ‘Time For Themselves’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have some super romantic plans lined up for the upcoming holidays! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Christmas is right around the bend and we’re hearing that this year Blake Shelton, 42, has made some arrangements to ensure he and his ladylove Gwen Stefani‘s, 48, Christmas is truly unforgettable! “Gwen is going to be sharing the kids with Gavin [Rossdale] this Christmas,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s going to be a bit of a juggling act because she still wants her time with them too, but they’ll make it work. Blake’s going to be by her side and she’s planning to throw a big party at her place again this year.” Head here to take a look back at Gwen and Blake’s relationship in photos!

The insider went on to add that once the kids are with her ex, they’re planning to make the most of their time alone! “The one silver lining about having to share the kids this Christmas is that she and Blake will get a chance to have some extra time for themselves. Gwen loves her kids so much and will miss them dearly when they are with their dad. But Blake has promised to make their alone time together extra special, it’s going to be a very romantic Christmas this year.” Sounds like Gwen is in for an amazing time!

Aren’t convinced that these 2 are the cutest couple the human race has to offer? Well, in a new interview, Gwen revealed that she and her man are pretty much always singing to each other! “We’re like we’re in a musical constantly and we just sing,” Gwen told Giada De Laurentiis on William Sonoma’s Facebook Live. “We actually don’t talk to each other, we just sing like a musical and everything we sing is like ‘I love you’, like it’s pretty much the whole time like how great we are.” Okay, that might be the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these juicy details as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!