Eminem Drops Star-Studded Comeback Album Featuring Beyonce, Pink & More

Eminem has dropped his first album since ‘The Marshall Mathers LP 2’ in 2013, and it’s getting, ah, mixed reactions. There’s a heap of massive features, but the whole thing is falling flat for some fans!

Eminem, 45, has finally dropped his record Revival today, Dec. 15, but ahead of the release, some fans who got their hands on a leaked version weren’t so thrilled. “Even with some pretty decent features, eminem’s new album is boring. i can’t even get through it all,” one fan tweeted. “Wasn’t great,” another shrugged. Listen to the album below and hear for yourself!

Eminem also called in favors from just about every friend in his phone book. We’ve already heard “Walk on Water” featuring Beyonce and “Tragic Endings” with Skylar Grey, but you’re going to be obsessed with the Ed Sheeran-assisted “River,” “Like Home” with Alicia Keys, “Bad Husband” featuring X Ambassadors, “Nowhere Fast” with Kehlani and “Need Me” with P!nk, too. Not a bad lineup, eh?

“It’s a reflection of where I’m at right now, but also I feel like what I tried to do was diversify,” the rapper recently said about the record in Interview magazine. “I’ve tried to make a little something for everyone.” See more pics of Eminem here.

Finally, Eminem will also be holding a “Shady Fireside Chat” for fans tonight at 5:00 PM EST on his SiriusXM channel, Shade 45. You can call the station at 888-SHADE45 (888) 742-3345) during the broadcast to participate — he’ll be fielding Qs from listeners live from his home studio in Detroit!

You can stream the full album on iTunes here and on Spotify here.

