Dustin Hoffman Accused Of Exposing Himself To A High School Girl & Vaginally Groping 2 More Women

Acting legend Dustin Hoffman has been hit with accusations that he exposed his penis to a high school girl and groped the vaginas of two other women. We’ve got the details.

More women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman. Our sister site Variety broke the story on Dec. 14, publishing the accounts of Cori Thomas, who says the now 80-year-old actor exposed himself to her in his hotel room when she was a 16-year-old classmate of his daughter Karina. Another woman Melissa Kester, claims the actor sexually assaulted her in a recording booth when he was filming Ishtar. A third woman who wishes to remain anonymous alleges that he assaulted her in the back of a station wagon then manipulated into another sexual encounter that she says left her traumatized. Hoffman’s attorney Mark A. Neubauer called the accusations against the actor “defamatory falsehoods,” in a letter to our parent company, Penske Media Corp.

Cori Thomas was high-school classmate of Hoffman’s daughter Karina at the United Nations International School in New York when she met the actor in 1980. She details how the actor took them book shopping, out to dinner and toured an apartment as he was in the middle of divorcing wife Anne Byrne at the time. She says they all went back to his hotel room and he sent his daughter home to her mother’s house while Cori waited for her parents to pick her up.

After several minutes, “He came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped,” Thomas said. “He was standing there naked. I think I almost collapsed, actually. It was the first time I had ever seen a naked man. I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do. And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was naked. He stood there. He took his time.” She says he then put a robe on and asked her for a foot massage. “I didn’t know what to do in the circumstance,” she said. “I didn’t know that I could say no, so I did it. And he kept telling me, ‘I’m naked. Do you want to see?’”

Cori says she pretended not to hear him and was saved when the phone rang as her mother arrived to pick her up.While she was too terrified to tell her mom what happened, she opened up decades later. “I was humiliated. My mother always had some instinct that something untoward had happened. She kept asking me, and I was so mortified, I never said anything.” She says that she opened up to a family mother and a few close friends seven years later after the birth of her daughter. “One of them said, ‘If this was your daughter, what would you do?’ And I said, ‘I would call the police,’” Thomas recalled. Variety confirmed with the family member of her revelation all those years ago.

Kester’s encounter came after she joined her then-boyfriend at a recording studio where he worked in Malibu and Hoffman was recording vocals for the 1987 bomb Ishtar. She says that Hoffman was friendly and interested in her aspirations to become a writer. Kester even met his current wife Lisa and several of his kids during a studio visit. On her third visit with her boyfriend present, she says Hoffman was having problems with his vocals and asked for her to come join him in the small recording booth, where people inside the studio could only see from the waist up. She thought he was being flirtly until he allegedly pushed her against the window so they were both facing outward. “I’m thinking that it’s kind of flirtatious and funny, like he’s holding onto me, because I’m going to help him sing better. I felt awkward. It’s a little weird. He’s hugging me while he’s singing. But ha ha ha, it’s all a joke. My boyfriend is right there,” she said

“And as he’s doing that, he literally just stuck his fingers down my pants,” Kester said. “He put his fingers inside me. And the thing I feel most bad about is I didn’t know what to do. I just stood there. I just froze in the situation like ‘Oh my god, what is happening?’ It’s shocking when that happens to you.” She claims that he penetrated her for 10-20 seconds and that she was too mortified to react as she was in view of her boyfriend, even though he couldn’t see what Hoffman was allegedly doing to her. The actor “kind of laughed,” she said. “Then I just ran out of there, and I sat in the bathroom crying. I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I felt like I’d been raped. There was no warning. I didn’t know he would do that.”

A third woman who wishes to remain anonymous said that she met him on the set of Ishtar and that he later invited her to the wrap party. Afterwards they piled into the back of a station wagon along with other people when she says he penetrated her vaginally. “There are people inches from us,” she said. “And he just took his hand and stuck his fingers right up inside of me. I didn’t know what to do. He’s smiling at me. I was frozen. I was outside of my body.

