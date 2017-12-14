DMX Performs Most Unique Rendition Of ‘Rudolph’ Ever For ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’

Amazing! DMX totally brought his own flair to ‘Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas’ on Dec. 14, and we’re breaking it down for you here.

Earl Simmons, better known by his rapper name DMX, 46, put on an epic performance of the classic “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer for the “Showtime At The Apollo: Christmas” episode on Dec. 14! Seriously, how wild was that?! OF course, the hardcore rapper totally put his own spin on the cheerful holiday tune, singing it in rap version rather than the sing-songy way we’re used to. He was definitely in the holiday spirit, though, as he rocked a Santa hat and an ugly Christmas sweater for his performance. Oh, and the winter weather didn’t stop him from wearing his sunglasses inside!

We’re glad to see that DMX is back on his feet after going through a “medical emergency” and checking himself into rehab in April of this year. He was also hospitalized in February 2016, reportedly complaining about having chest pains and shortness of breath before losing pulse and collapsing outside his Ramada Yonkers hotel room. While DMX suffered from asthma, an eyewitness told TMZ that he had “ingested some sort of powder before lapsing.”

Plus, prior to his hospitalization, DMX had been in and out of jail. He was sentenced to six months in jail in 2015 for refusing to pay $400,000 in child support, but was released within two months after a judge revoked his sentence. After missing a court hearing in December, the rapper was arrested once again.

In terms of his music, we hadn’t heard much from DMX in recent years. He is best known for his 1999 hit “Party Up (Up In Here)” as well as other songs such as “Ruff Ryders Anthem,” “X Gon’ Give It To Ya,” and “Slippin’.” He’s clearly on his way back to the music scene, though!

Snoop Dogg, Boyz II Men and Fifth Harmony also performed during the holiday special, while Steve Harvey and Adrienne Bailon co-hosted. See more of DMX’s best photos right here.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of DMX’s performance tonight? Tell us if you loved it!