Disney & Fox’s $52.4 Billion Deal: 5 Key Things Every Fan Needs To Know

Confused about what Disney buying Fox means in the grand scheme of things? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife’s got you!

1.) Here’s how the Disney/Fox deal affects their movies. Now that Disney has purchased 21st Century Fox’s movie studio, that means there is (finally) a chance we can see the Marvel Universe crossover with the X-Men universe. As film fanatics already know, Disney owns Marvel which makes the Avengers films. Since 21st Century Fox is behind the X-Men films, they’ll now be under one roof — which makes basically Disney owns all of your favorite superheroes.

2.) Here’s how the deal affects their television shows. Disney also purchased Fox’s television studio, which produces some very beloved shows like This Is Us, Homeland and Modern Family. The studio is also behind some of Ryan Murphy‘s biggest shows, including the critically acclaimed Feud and American Crime Story. For now, it’s unclear how or even if these shows will be affected by their new owner.

3.) Yes, Disney now owns more television networks. Adding to their list of ABC Networks and ESPN, Disney is now the proud owner of FX and National Geographic. As TV fans know, FX is the home of a few series with mature content like American Horror Story, something that Disney usually shies away from to keep their family friendly name in tact. Again, it’s unclear how these networks will be affected, if at all, by the change in studio.

4.) The deal also affects streaming content. Fox owns a majority stake in Hulu, which will now belong to Disney. But, that’s not all! Disney is reportedly planning to launch it’s own streaming service for entertainment content which is why any and all things Disney have slowly but surely been removed from Netflix.

5.) Disney’s acquisition is going international, too. While most changes are being made domestically in the United States, 21st Century Fox is in the middle of trying to buy United Kingdom’s Sky network. If the deal goes through before Disney finalizes it’s Fox buyout, it will be Disney who assumes ownership of the network.

