Ciara Gets In The Holiday Spirit With Performance At ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’

‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ special was full of celebrity performances, including one from Ciara, who rocked the stage with a Christmas classic!

Ciara absolutely slayed her performance at Taraji P. Henson’s holiday special, Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, which aired on Dec. 14! The mom of two got majorly festive while belting out “Santa Baby,” and we loved every second. Ciara stunned in a skintight, red and white bodysuit for the performance, covering up a bit with a red bomber jacket. She was joined onstage by a group of dancers in matching red outfits, and they made use of the epic set my doing some of the performance on top of a car! The choreography was on point, and Ciara completed her festive look with a low ponytail and dark eye makeup. Is this girl amazing or what!?

It was a star-studded night for Taraji’s special, with stars like Fergie, Leslie Odom Jr., Salt-N-Pepa, Jussie Smollett and more taking the stage to sing holiday hits. This was Taraji’s third year in a row at the helm of FOX’s holiday extravaganza, although only her second time hosting solo — in 2015, she was joined by her Empire co-star, Terrence Howard. Obviously, Taraji was the queen of the night, and gave a number of performances and appeared in various skits throughout the evening. However, Ciara certainly took ownership of her moment in the spotlight and completely wowed us, too!

2017 has been an amazing year for Ciara — she welcomed a daughter in April with her husband, Russell Wilson, and they’ve been blissfully enjoying the newlywed life. She’s also reportedly been working on her next studio album, although she hasn’t announced any specific plans for when the record will come out.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ciara’s performance at Taraji’s White Hot Holidays?