HGTV’s Carter Oosterhouse, Married to Amy Smart, Accused of Forcing Makeup Artist to Give Oral Sex

Carter Oosterhouse, the beloved host of Carter Can on HGTV and actress Amy Smart‘s husband, has been accused of forcing a woman who worked on the reality show, a makeup artist named Kailey Kaminsky, to perform a sex act on him. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Ooosterhouse admits to having a sexual relationship with Kaminsky but claims that it was “100% mutual.” Head here to take a look back at Carter and Amy’s relationship in photos.

“I had an intimate relationship with Kailey 9 years ago and it was 100% mutual and consensual,” Oosterhouse wrote. “In no way did I ever feel, nor was it ever indicated to me, that Kailey was uncomfortable during our intimate relationship. I would have never done anything that I was not sure was mutually agreeable. The reality is that I knew it was consensual because she initiated it the first time and many of the 15 or so times we had relations thereafter. We were together outside of work and I considered her a friend.”

Kaminsky’s recollection is very different. A year into working on the reality show, Oosterhouse allegedly began frequently requesting oral sex from her while working together on locations. She rebuffed his requests. “He’s like, ‘You know what would be a good idea? If you went down on me,'” she revealed. “I was shocked — it was so random. I said, in my sarcastic way, ‘Well, that’s not sexual harassment at all.’ He said, ‘I just think it would be fun.’ I made it clear that I did not think it would be fun. Still, I thought he was just goofing around.” But, she added, her refusals “didn’t register. It was as if he had tunnel vision. He was determined to get a blow job.”

In early Sept. of 2008, she was riding to a project site with Carter when he suddenly pulled off the road. According to her, he allegedly asked: “‘Do you enjoy your job?’ I said I did and in fact would like to work more, handling more of his personal appearances outside the show. He said, ‘Well, I can help you with that. But you need to do something for me.'” Believing her career and livelihood were in jeopardy, she submitted to his requests. She alleges there were between 10 to 15 sexual encounters.

Over a month later, she claims their new dynamic had taken a serious toll on her health, causing her to miss work for a week. “I developed this stomach ulcer, something I’d never had before, and was hospitalized for a week,” she said. “I kept beating myself up psychologically — that I was nothing but a prostitute. And the longer this went on, the less he would allow me to do my job. If I wanted to step in and touch up his hair and powder, he would push me away.” It should be noted that, thus far, her claims have not been substantiated in any way.

